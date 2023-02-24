10 killed in riots in Indonesia’s restive Papua province

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say 10 people have been killed and more than 20 others wounded in a riot in Papua province. The riots began Thursday afternoon in Wamena town in the Jayawijaya district of Papua, the country’s easternmost province, amid rumors of a child kidnapping. Local police who had responded to a report about the alleged kidnapping — which police later said was a hoax — were attacked with rocks and arrows. Officers fired warning shots, hoping the people would disperse. Two civilians died after allegedly being hit by arrows and sharp weapons. At least 20 people were wounded in the riots, including 18 police and military officers.

By ALFIAN KARTONO and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

