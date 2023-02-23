Yellen affirms push for stronger Russia sanctions at G-20

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. will push for tougher, better enforced sanctions against Russia and is hoping for a “fully funded” package of financial support for Ukraine. Yellen spoke in Bengaluru, India, where she is attending meetings of financial leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies. She said the global economy is “in a better place” than several months ago, but “we’re not out of the woods yet.” Yellen also urged faster progress in resolving debt crises threatening the stability of a growing number of countries. She called on China to work with other donor nations in addressing the problem.

