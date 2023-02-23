Ukraine shuns OSCE gathering in Vienna over Russian presence

VIENNA (AP) — A meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s parliamentary assembly has got underway without Ukraine’s delegation, which is boycotting the event. It described the planned presence of Russian lawmakers on Thursday as “an affront.” The two-day meeting of the normally low-profile assembly coincides with the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has been overshadowed by controversy over the Russians’ attendance. Austria granted them visas even though they are under EU sanctions and despite protests from 20 countries including Britain, France and Canada. The Austrians said that, as host nation, they were obliged to grant visas to representatives from all OSCE member states. Ukraine said it wouldn’t attend if Russia was present, as did Lithuania.

