Reforms to Mexico electoral law spark fierce debate
By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s elections chief Lorenzo Cordova has slammed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s move to cut elections spending as an assault on democracy. The leftist president dismisses that criticism as elitist. López Obrador said Thursday he he’ll sign the changes into law, even though he expects court challenges. The new law passed late Wednesday would cut funding for the country’s electoral agency and weaken oversight of campaign spending. The president has long said the agency is too expensive and that the money would be better spent on the poor.