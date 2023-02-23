Prada, Emporio Armani, Max Mara promote modesty in Milan

MILAN (AP) — Milan designers took a more modest turn on the second day of Milan Fashion Week of mostly womenswear looks for next fall and winter. If the first day of shows bared skin, the second day offered options that allow women to dial up or dial down how much they reveal. Prada gave importance to modest, purposeful looks, not just ‘’extreme glamour.’’ While Max Mara sought to create garments that reinforce a woman’s dignity.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.