Justice Department indicts 13 alleged leaders of MS-13 gang

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have announced charges against more than a dozen alleged high-ranking leaders of the international gang MS-13. The defendants are accused of directing criminal activities including murder in the United States, El Salvador, Mexico and other countries over the past two decades. An indictment unsealed Thursday details charges against 13 people. They include racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to provide or conceal material support to terrorists and narco-terrorism conspiracy. The filing says the defendants are part of MS-13’s command structure and play significant leadership roles in its international operations.

