Jill Biden’s White House M&Ms a hit with giddy Namibian kids

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — Jill Biden’s visit to Namibia was a big hit with scores of giddy children who crowded around her Thursday as she handed out boxes of White House M&Ms. She was visiting a nongovernmental organization that gets U.S. support for programs to teach young adults about HIV/AIDS and gender-based violence. Her aides then took her to where scores of young children had gathered nearby. Biden emerged from her vehicle carrying a tote bag and started to pass out the boxes, saying it was “candy from the White House.” She had run out of the boxes of presidential M&Ms when another boy stepped forward. She gave him the presidential tote bag.

