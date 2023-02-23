Skip to Content
Hit man in political murder-for-hire sentenced to 20 years

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The man who admitted to helping carry out a murder-for-hire plot engineered by a former New Jersey political consultant has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Bomani Africa appeared in federal district court for sentencing in the 2014 death of Michael Galdieri, the son of a former state senator after pleading guilty just over a year ago. Africa and George Bratsenis stabbed Galdieri and then set his Jersey City apartment on fire in exchange for cash at the request of political consultant Sean Caddle, according to prosecutors. Bratsenis and Caddle have also pleaded guilty in the scheme.

