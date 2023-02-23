Emotional outburst disrupts death penalty trial in NY attack

NEW YORK (AP) — The sobbing father of a man convicted of killing eight people on a New York City bike path has apologized to victims and professed love for his son in the death penalty phase of the defendant’s trial. Habibulloh Saipov’s emotional testimony Thursday came in front of a jury that must decide whether Sayfullo Saipov gets death or life in prison for the 2017 attack. The proceedings were interrupted when a spectator, the defendant’s uncle, cried out, “Dirty ISIS bastards!” and punched a door as he left the room. Saipov says he carried out the killings after the Islamic State group called for terrorist attacks. Sayfullo Saipov was convicted weeks ago by the same jury.

