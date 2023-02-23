Dropping Mardi Gras gun cases a mistake, prosecutor says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams says an assistant prosecutor wrongly decided to drop prosecution of more than a dozen illegal gun possession cases arising from Mardi Gras season arrests. Williams did not name the assistant district attorney and said an internal investigation would be conducted. Williams’ statement was issued Thursday, about the same time that New Orleans Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork told reporters that her cousin was shot to death Tuesday night outside a neighborhood bar as the city’s Mardi Gras celebration neared its end. The 50-year-old woman was a victim of sporadic, deadly gun violence that marred a largely peaceful weekend of Mardi Gras celebrations.

