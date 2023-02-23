Brad Paisley pens country song featuring Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Brad Paisley is releasing a new song that features Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The song is called “Same Here.” Paisley says it aims to show that despite language and distance, there are universal similarities and values. The song ends with Paisley and Zelenskyy in conversation. The president speaks proudly of his country, people and military. The song is the first from Paisley’s upcoming record “Son of the Mountains,” to be released later this year. The three-time Grammy winner will donate his royalties from “Same Here” to help rebuild homes for displaced Ukrainians.

