Attorneys allege Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse evading them

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys for a man shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 are asking a federal judge to give them more time to serve Rittenhouse with a civil lawsuit, alleging that he is purposefully trying to evade them. Attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz filed the request on Wednesday. That was the deadline that U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman had given them to serve the lawsuit on Rittenhouse and the other defendants. Grosskreutz added Rittenhouse as a defendant last week in the lawsuit that also targets the city of Kenosha and local officials. The lawsuit is similar to one filed by the father of Anthony Huber, one of two men Rittenhouse shot and killed that night.

