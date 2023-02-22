Word war: In Russia-Ukraine war, information became a weapon

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, disinformation and propaganda have emerged as key weapons in the Kremlin’s arsenal. Other European nations and U.S. tech companies have responded by muzzling Russian state media and taking down networks of fake accounts that seek to spread misleading claims about the war. The back-and-forth has largely played out on smartphones and computer screens as the Kremlin seeks to justify its invasion and sow distrust among Ukraine and its allies. Now, with the war entering its second year, Russia is expected to continue its propaganda assault, though so far it hasn’t succeeded in breaking Ukraine’s will.

