West Virginia transgender sports ban halted during appeal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal appeals panel has ruled that West Virginia transgender athletes can compete in female school sports while an appeal is heard on a state law banning their participation. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued its ruling Wednesday. It reinstates a preliminary injunction sought by the American Civil Liberties Union. The 2021 law applies to middle and high schools, as well as colleges. The ACLU and its West Virginia chapter had filed the lawsuit on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross-country in middle school.

