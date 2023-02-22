Spanish league files new complaints for racist insults

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has filed three more complaints for racist insults during matches. Two of them were aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior. The league says one Mallorca fan was identified for twice insulting players. One was against Vinícius and another was against Villarreal midfielder Samu Chukwueze. The league says police have taken a statement from an individual identified by Mallorca’s security officials. The third complaint was against an Osasuna fan who insulted Vinícius. The league has filed eight complaints to authorities for racist insults or chants against Vinícius.

