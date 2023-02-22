South Carolina House OKs permitless carry of handguns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is one step closer to joining 25 other states with some form of so-called constitutional carry laws. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted Wednesday to allow lawful firearm owners to carry handguns openly or concealed without a state permit. The state’s latest effort to loosen gun restrictions must now overcome another hurdle before becoming law. Its fate now falls to the Senate, where lawmakers rejected a similar proposal two years ago. Republican Bobby Cox says the move will allow families to protect themselves without a “permission slip.” Democratic opponents say the bill would decrease public safety in communities already ravaged by gun deaths.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.