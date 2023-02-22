Search on Philippine volcano confirms 4 died in plane crash

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine mayor says a search team has reached the crash site on a restive volcano of a plane carrying two Filipinos and two Australians and found all aboard were killed. The team of army troops and firefighters was dropped off from an air force helicopter Wednesday morning then they hiked to the crash site on Mayon volcano’s slope. Mayor Carlos Baldo of Camalig town told The Associated Press in a cellphone message Wednesday night that the remains of the crash victims were found in the wreckage. Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, who was in Manila on Wednesday, expressed his condolences to the families of the crash victims.

