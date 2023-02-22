Russia denies plan to test new missile off South Africa
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Russian military has denied it’s planning to test its new Zircon hypersonic missiles during naval drills off the coast of South Africa this week. Russia’s aims for the naval exercises in the Indian Ocean are under scrutiny because of the involvement of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate. The vessel is armed with hypersonic missiles. But a Russian navy officer in South Africa said Wednesday that the exercises would focus on maritime security, including the fight against piracy, and not include test-launching a Zircon. China’s navy also is participating in the exercises, which come at a time when Russia’s relationship with the West is at its lowest point since the Cold War,