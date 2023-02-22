Met cuts season to 18 operas, matching fewest in 4 decades

NEW YORK (AP) — The financially challenged Metropolitan Opera is cutting its schedule to 18 productions next season, matching pandemic-curtailed 2019-20 for the fewest since 14 in the strike-shortened 1980-81 season. The Met will have six new productions and 12 revivals, down from seven new stagings and 16 revivals this season and from a recent high of 28 productions in 2007-08. In an effort to spark ticket sales that have lagged since performances resumed in September 2021, just under one-quarter of 191 staged performances will be works composed since 1986. Jake Heggie’s “Dead Man Walking” opens the season Sept. 26.

