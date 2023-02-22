Marine commission: Whale deaths not linked to wind prep work
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An independent scientific agency that advises the federal government on policies that could impact marine mammals says there is no evidence linking site preparation work for offshore wind farms with a number of whale deaths along the U.S. East Coast. In a statement released Tuesday, the Marine Mammal Commission became the third federal agency to reject a link between the deaths and the offshore wind energy industry, despite a growing narrative among offshore wind opponents that probing the ocean floor to prepare for wind turbine projects is killing whales. The deaths are part of an “unusual mortality event” involving humpback whales declared by the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2016.