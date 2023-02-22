Idaho bill would bring back execution by firing squad

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho could bring back firing squads as a method of execution under legislation introduced by a panel of lawmakers Wednesday. The state eliminated its never-used firing squad option in 2009, but has been unable to secure the drugs needed for lethal executions. Only Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and South Carolina currently have laws allowing firing squads if other execution methods are unavailable, but a judge has put South Carolina’s law on hold until a lawsuit challenging the method is resolved. The bill from Idaho Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug would allow firing squads to be used when lethal injection isn’t available. Idaho canceled a planned execution last year when prison officials couldn’t obtain lethal injection drugs.

