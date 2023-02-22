Flu vaccine worked well in season that faded fast, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — Early estimates suggest the flu vaccine performed well in a U.S. winter flu season that has already dissipated. Flu vaccines were more than 40% effective in preventing adults from getting sick enough from the flu that they would have to go to a doctor’s office, clinic or hospital. Health officials generally are pleased if a flu vaccine is 40% to 60% effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the flu vaccine estimates at a CDC vaccines meeting on Wednesday. Initially, it looked like it might be a bad flu season. But it also made a very early exit, with the virus declining since the end of November.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.