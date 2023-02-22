Finalists announced for the Lukas Prize Project book awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Beverly Gage’s J. Edgar Hoover biography “G-Man,” Robert Samuels’ and Toluse Olorunnipa’s “His Name is George Floyd” and Linda Villarosa’s study of racism and its effects, “Under the Skin,” are among the finalists for awards handed out by the Lukas Prize Project. The finalists were announced Wednesday by the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. Winners will be announced March 21. The projects bestow the $10,000 J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize and two $25,000 awards for works in progress.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.