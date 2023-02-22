Could R. Kelly essentially get a ‘life’ prison sentence?

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly wouldn’t be eligible for release until 2066, a year shy of his 100th birthday, if a federal judge accepts prosecutors’ recommendations at his upcoming sentencing hearing. The 56-year-old singer will be sentenced Thursday on his convictions last year in Chicago of child pornography and enticement. He is already serving 30 years for 2021 convictions in New York. The central question for his Chicago judge is whether to order that Kelly serve a Chicago sentence simultaneously with the New York sentence or that he start serving his Chicago sentence after he completes the New York term. Prosecutors want him to serve a 25-year term after the New York sentence.

