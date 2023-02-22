At least 2 dead, more than 50 missing in China mine collapse

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media are reporting at least two people have died and more than 50 are missing following a collapse at an open pit mine in the country’s northern Inner Mongolia region. The official Xinhua News Agency says people were buried under debris at the mine in Alxa League on Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers have brought out three people, two of whom showed no vital signs. Other state media reports gave the total number of missing at 57 and say vehicles were also buried in the collapse. China has recorded a slew of deadly industrial and construction accidents in recent months as a result of poor safety training and regulation, official corruption and a tendency to cut corners by companies seeking to eek out profits.

