Amazon closes $3.9B buyout of health company One Medical

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical. The health company runs a membership-based service offers virtual care as well as in-person visits. And the two companies said Wednesday membership to the service will be available to new U.S. customers for $144 – a 28% discount – for the first year. The Federal Trade Commission had been doing a review of the buyout. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s also reviewing Amazon’s $1.65 billion purchase of iRobot, which was announced last August.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.