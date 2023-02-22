Skip to Content
6.8 earthquake shakes lightly populated part of Tajikistan

BEIJING (AP) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook a lightly populated, remote part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region. It was 41 miles west of Murghob, Tajikistan, and 12 miles deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Mughrob is a district capital with a few thousand people located high in the Pamir Mountains. China’s state broadcaster reported the quake was strongly felt in parts of Xinjiang but no damage or casualties have been reported.

