Hong Kong pulls visa for man behind gene-edited babies claim

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong has revoked a visa it granted to a Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world’s first genetically edited babies. The Hong Kong government revoked He Jiankui’s visa hours after he announced his research plans in the financial hub. He shocked the world in 2018 when he announced he had altered the embryos of twin girls, with many in the scientific community criticizing his work as unethical. He was convicted by a mainland Chinese court of practicing medicine without a license. He announced in Beijing on Tuesday that Hong Kong had granted him a visa to explore opportunities. But the Hong Kong government revoked the visa hours later.

By KANIS LEUNG and EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.