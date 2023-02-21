Russia suspends only remaining major nuclear treaty with US

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow is suspending its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States. The move to halt Moscow’s involvement in the New START treaty sharply ups the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine. Putin made the remarks in his state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday. Hours after Putin’s address, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would respect the caps on nuclear weapons under New START even though Putin suspended the country’s participation in the pact. The ministry says Russia also will continue to exchange information about test launches of ballistic missiles with the U.S.

