Philippine police hunting killers of New Zealand tourist

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police officials say a search is underway for two motorcycle-riding men who shot and killed a New Zealand man in a brazen street robbery that officials fear could scare foreign tourists away. Police Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said the 34-year-old tourist, Nicholas Peter Stacey, was fatally shot once in the chest while trying to wrest a pistol from one of two robbers who held him and his Filipina girlfriend up on Sunday in a suburban street in Manila’s Makati financial district. Estomo described the killing as an “isolated incident” but said it has the potential to frighten foreign tourists and added police patrols would be bolstered. Crimes, Muslim and communist rebellions, and other security concerns have long hampered tourism in the Philippines.

