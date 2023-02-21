Mississippi Senate passes limit on transgender health care

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi Senate has given final approval to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for anyone younger than 18. House Bill 1125 passed Tuesday. It will go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who is running for reelection. He has indicated he will sign it into law. Nationally, conservatives are pushing dozens of proposals to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows. The Mississippi vote came days after transgender teenagers and others protested against the bill. In Arkansas on Tuesday, the state Senate approved legislation that tries to effectively reinstate that state’s ban on gender affirming care for minors by making it easier to sue providers of such medical care.

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press

