Mass trial starts in Chad over former ruler Deby’s death

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Authorities in Chad have started the mass trial of hundreds of alleged rebels accused of killing longtime President Idriss Deby Itno. He died under murky circumstances in 2021 two days after winning a sixth term in office. Apart from the assassination charges, the 454 alleged members of the Front For Change and Concord rebel group are also formally accused of terrorism, using child soldiers and undermining Chad’s integrity and security, according to a defense lawyer. The proceedings are expected to last 10 days and not open to the public. If convicted, the defendants face life imprisonment. Deby died of unspecified injuries during an April 21, 2021 visit to troops fighting the rebel group,

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.