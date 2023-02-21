Kremlin official urges deeper ties with China to resist West

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s security head has held talks with the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief, saying Moscow and Beijing must deepen their cooperation in the face of Western pressure. Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, said during Tuesday’s meeting with Wang Yi, the party’s most senior foreign policy official who is visiting Moscow, that the West has been trying to preserve its global domination. Patrushev emphasized that “amid a campaign by the West to deter both Russia and China, it is particularly important to further deepen the Russian-Chinese coordination and cooperation in the international arena.” China, which has declared a “no limits” friendship with Russia, has refused to criticize Moscow’s action in Ukraine.

