Jill Biden to visit Namibia, Kenya, part of US-Africa push

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden will visit Namibia and Kenya this week as part of a United States push to step up engagement with Africa. President Joe Biden told African leaders at a summit last year that the U.S. is “all in” on the continent’s future. He promised multiple visits by U.S. officials, including himself. The U.S. is trying to catch up with China, which has outpaced the United States in terms of trade with African countries. The first lady opens the trip Wednesday in Namibia and will highlight issues around empowering women and young people, food insecurity and U.S. relations with Namibia and Kenya.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.