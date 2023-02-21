Japan bids teary farewell to pandas sent to reserve in China

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese panda fans bid teary farewells to their idols Xiang Xiang, “super papa” Eimei and his twin daughters who were sent to China to live in a protected facility in Sichuan province. Hundreds of people who waited outside Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo on Tuesday took photos, wiped tears with handkerchiefs and waved at a white truck carrying Xiang Xiang as it slowly drove past them on its way to the airport. China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals and any cubs they produce. The animals are native to southwestern China and are an unofficial national mascot.

