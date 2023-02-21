Explosion at Ohio metals plant kills 1 worker, injures 13

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a maintenance worker was killed in explosion at an Ohio metals plant that sparked a large fire and sent more than a dozen people to hospitals, with at least two in critical condition. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says 46-year-old Steven Mullins, of North Ridgeville, died from injuries suffered in Monday’s blast at the I. Schumann & Co. copper alloy company in the Cleveland suburb of Oakwood Village. Thirteen people were being treated at hospitals, mostly for burns and related injuries. The cause of the explosion remained under investigation Tuesday. The blast shook the ground and scattered debris for a couple of hundred yards.

