ESPN’s ex-top exec describes how soccer’s World Cup was lost

NEW YORK (AP) — Testimony from a former ESPN executive is underscoring the high stakes and corruption that has enveloped the world of soccer. Former ESPN President John Skipper told a U.S. District Court in New York Tuesday that his broadcasting company bid $450 million for U.S. broadcasting rights to the two most recent World Cups, including the recent one in Qatar. Fox reportedly bid $425 million, but won the rights anyway. The U.S. government is accusing two former Fox executives of bribing soccer officials to undermine competing bids and help Fox win the rights. The Fox network is not a defendant in the case and has denied any wrongdoing.

