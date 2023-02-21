Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman as she walked dog

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — An alligator killed an 85-year-old woman as she walked her dog near a canal in a senior living community on Florida’s Atlantic Coast. St. Lucie Sheriff Ken Mascara says the nearly 11-foot gator started attacking the woman’s dog Monday afternoon and she tried to save it. He says a trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later tracked down the gator and deputies helped get it on a truck. It was taken from the scene. The woman’s name has not been released. Officials said the dog survived the attack, but its condition wasn’t immediately known.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.