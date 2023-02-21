Alabama hoops star delivered gun in shooting, police say

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police say Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified Tuesday that Miller brought Darius Miles’ gun to him on the night of the shooting after Miles texted him and asked him to do so. The allegation of Miller’s involvement on Jan. 15 came during a preliminary hearing for Miles and Michael Davis, who face capital murder charges for the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. Alabama coach Nate Oats says the team has been aware of Miller’s alleged involvement and he was just in “the wrong spot at the wrong time.”

