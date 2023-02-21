2nd man charged in shooting that killed 1, injured 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A second man has been charged with participating in a Memphis shooting at a nightclub that left one person dead and 10 others injured. News outlets cited a statement from the Memphis Police Department in reporting that 21-year-old Ladarious Marion fired the rifle in the shootings and was arrested Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony. According to a police affidavit, another man admitted to driving the shooter to and from the area where the shooting occurred early Sunday and to handing him a rifle. The Commercial Appeal reports that 21-year-old Julius Michael Freeman is charged with facilitation and possession of a firearm.

