Voters picking McEachin successor in Virginia’s 4th District

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in a Richmond-based Virginia congressional district are deciding who will represent an open seat previously held by the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin. Polls are open Tuesday in the special election for the blue-leaning 4th District from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Democratic nominee Jennifer McClellan is widely seen as the heavy favorite over her GOP opponent, pastor Leon Benjamin. McClellan is a veteran state legislator who if elected would be the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. Benjamin is a Navy veteran who has espoused conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and election fraud.

