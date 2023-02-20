Some Anglican bishops reject leader Welby over gay marriage

LONDON (AP) — Several Anglican bishops from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific say they no longer recognize Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby as their leader. The announcement deepens a rift within the global Anglican Communion over gay marriage. Some bishops who belong to the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches said Monday they no longer consider Welby to be the spiritual head of the global communion. Earlier this month the Church of England’s national assembly, the General Synod, voted to let priests bless same-sex couples, while maintaining a ban on clergy conducting gay weddings. Same-sex civil marriage has been legal in Britain for almost a decade.

