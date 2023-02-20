Rape trial of Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred starts in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The aggravated rape and assault trial of Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred has started in Paris. The 37-year-old Lamjarred allegedly raped a French woman at a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysees in October 2016 while he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. He has denied the allegations. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. A verdict is expected on Friday. Lamjarred is famous on the Arab pop music scene. Lamjarred has also been charged with the aggravated rape of another woman in August 2018 at a nightclub in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera. A trial date hasn’t been set for that case.

