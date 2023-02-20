Nigeria: Gunmen kill 8 police days before presidential vote

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say suspected separatist gunmen have killed at least eight police officers over the past three days in southeast Nigeria, raising concerns ahead of weekend presidential elections. Four officers were killed in an attack at a station in Anambra state Monday while authorities searched for suspects accused of killing four others over the weekend, a local police spokesman said. Police blamed the attacks on a separatist group known as the Indigenous People of Biafra, which wants the southeast region to gain independence from the West African country. The election commission might not be able to deploy to some polling stations because of security concerns, said Festus Okoye, an official with Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission.

