Liz Weston: Make your credit cards less vulnerable to fraud

Last year, a scammer used one of my credit cards to make hundreds of dollars in fraudulent charges over several months. Another one of my cards was compromised four times in a row. Repeated credit card fraud is an inconvenience, but throughout the process, I learned about the best ways to protect yourself, including simple steps you can take right now. Start by monitoring your statements monthly, especially for businesses you shop at regularly. Next, forgo saving your credit card number online (or remove it if you already have). Finally, opt for a mobile payment system at checkout.

