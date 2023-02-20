AP wins Polk award for coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Four Associated Press journalists have been honored with the George Polk Award for War Reporting for their searing coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Ukrainian officials have credited with saving many lives. AP videojournalist Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, video producer Vasilisa Stepanenko and reporter Lori Hinnant were awarded for producing what the prize’s presenters said were “horrific narratives and images during the siege of Mariupol” a year ago. Polk Awards winners were announced Sunday in 15 categories. Three of the prestigious prizes, awarded by Long Island University, were for reporting on the war in Ukraine. The winners will be honored April 14 at a luncheon at the New York Athletic Club.

