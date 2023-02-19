Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person is dead and 10 are injured after a shooting in Tennessee. According to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter, officers are looking for three men they say are persons of interest. One may be injured. Police were first called to a Memphis nightclub at 12:43 a.m. on Sunday. Two shooting victims there were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five others were treated and released. While police were on the scene, they were notified of victims at a second location about a mile away. At that scene, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

