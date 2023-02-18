Suspect arrested in slaying of university police officer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old suspect will face murder and other charges in the death of a Temple University police officer shot near campus in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia district attorney’s office said 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer will also face charges of murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking and weapons crimes in the death of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald. The Bucks County district attorney’s office said the suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning at his Buckingham Township home. It’s unclear whether Pfeffer has an attorney; a number listed for his home isn’t in service. University president Jason Wingard called the shooting ‘a gut-wrenching reminder’ of officers’ bravery and sacrifices.

