Poland’s president hails significance of upcoming Biden trip

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says he thinks a two-day visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have global significance. Biden is set to arrive in Warsaw on Tuesday. During the trip, he plans to hold talks with the leaders of NATO’s nine eastern flank nations and to give a speech on U.S. efforts to rally international support for Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that he thinks Biden’s visit “will be of world dimension.” Poland’s leaders are stressing it will be Biden’s second visit in less that a year to Poland, a country offering Kyiv substantial military and humanitarian support.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.