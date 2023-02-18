Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine after derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — The president of Norfolk Southern made a visit to East Palestine, Ohio, on Saturday following criticism from residents and political leaders about the company’s response to the fiery derailment of a freight train carrying toxic materials earlier this month. Fox Business reports that company president and CEO Alan Shaw told reporters Saturday he was there “to support the community” but declined further comment. Gov. Mike DeWine earlier said Shaw needed to go to East Palestine and answer questions after company officials skipped a Wednesday public meeting, saying they were worried about physical threats. The company has vowed to ensure that residents and the environment “not only recover but thrive.”

